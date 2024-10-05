Governance OHM (GOHM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,530.45

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $4,180.21 or 0.06737875 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $11,530.45 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00251731 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
