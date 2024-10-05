holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.83 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $10,675.72 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.86 or 0.03894012 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00041415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002265 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00327402 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,271.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

