Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,347,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 546,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 132,643 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,309,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

