Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average of $164.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.