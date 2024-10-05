Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 53,000 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of Stride worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Stride by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Stride by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $80.15 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

