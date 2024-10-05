Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $244.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $244.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

