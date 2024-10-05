Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,955,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 3,507,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,795,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.74 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

