Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37. Approximately 293,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,000,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Specifically, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $144,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,600.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $6,724,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $5,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,166,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $5,714,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

