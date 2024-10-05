UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in UDR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of UDR by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 477,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

UDR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

