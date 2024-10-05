Capital CS Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,732,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

