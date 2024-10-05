Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 77,000 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

