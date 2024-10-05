Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $6.84 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

