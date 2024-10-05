SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

