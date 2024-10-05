Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

