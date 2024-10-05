111,054 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
