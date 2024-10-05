2,594 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,594 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Archrock by 16.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Archrock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Archrock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

