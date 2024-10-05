NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 50,474 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 267.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,474 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Saturday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

