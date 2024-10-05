Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $6.09 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000.

DFAI opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

