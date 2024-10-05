Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Korn Ferry worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $101,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,921 shares of company stock worth $5,942,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

