Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $56,311,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.07. 787,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,020. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $409.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

