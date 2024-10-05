Apella Capital LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 33,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.99. 877,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,564. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.19. The company has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.