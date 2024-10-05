HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,516 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AECOM by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 515,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,152.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

