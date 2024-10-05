HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.08. 3,978,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.17. The company has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

