Apella Capital LLC Has $331,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,230,280 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

