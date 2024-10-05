HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,877 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 189,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,763,000 after buying an additional 569,520 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. 323,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,934. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

