Private Client Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Private Client Services LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $7.40 on Friday, hitting $486.94. 451,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $490.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.