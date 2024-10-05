Private Client Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,862 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,932,000 after buying an additional 824,110 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 128,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 119,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $36.50. 2,078,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,349. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

