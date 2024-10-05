HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.81. 122,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,372. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

