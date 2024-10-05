Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.



The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

