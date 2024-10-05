Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after buying an additional 1,000,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,697,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,890,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

