JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Stock Position Lowered by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after buying an additional 380,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 990,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132,624 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,772,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after purchasing an additional 80,801 shares in the last quarter.

JIRE stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 71,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

