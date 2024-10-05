HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $52.17. 7,662,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,663,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

