HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 170,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

