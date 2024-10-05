Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,720,000 after acquiring an additional 100,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,959 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.46. 264,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,625. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $132.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

