Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $372,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 118.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.2 %

ONTO traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,635. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.98 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

