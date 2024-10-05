103,724 Shares in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JGLO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,473. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $63.12.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

