Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,640 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.26% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,801,000 after buying an additional 659,248 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,428,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,784,000 after purchasing an additional 329,680 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 183,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 128,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 921,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,309. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

