Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 364,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after buying an additional 101,184 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 244,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BBAG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,085. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

