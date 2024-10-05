Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $448,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,670,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $324,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,791,410 shares in the company, valued at $465,104,734.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $324,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,791,410 shares in the company, valued at $465,104,734.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,856 shares of company stock worth $11,841,695. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.8 %

PAYC traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.97. 356,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,541. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $279.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

