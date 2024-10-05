Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.15. The company had a trading volume of 546,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,799. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $314.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.82 and a 200-day moving average of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

