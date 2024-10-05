Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 188 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,378,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $579.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.63. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $598.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

