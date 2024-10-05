Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,154.90. The stock had a trading volume of 257,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,126. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,129.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,075.99. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.