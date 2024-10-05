Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $585.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

