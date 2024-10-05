Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 88,633 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,633 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Get Our Latest Report on LECO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.