Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 881,502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 688,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 174,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KRG stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

