Farmers Trust Co. Acquires New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GEHC stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.42. 1,988,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,668. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

