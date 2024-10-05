Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $22,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $2,905,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,520,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 14.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after buying an additional 49,103 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.