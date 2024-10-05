Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.