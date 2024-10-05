Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.3 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.