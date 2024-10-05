Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,677 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $89.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

